Mexico will take on Iraq in a friendly game before the FIFA World Cup. The match be played at Municipal de Montilivi Stadium, in Girona, Spain. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Mexico vs Iraq: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this friendly game in your country

There are only a couple of days away from the beginning of the FIFA World Cup. That’s why National Teams such as Mexico will play some friendly games. In this case they are going against Iraq at Municipal de Montilivi Stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, fuboTV (free trial) will be available.

Mexico is usually a very tough rival to beat in the World Cup. Although there is no doubt this time they won’t be arriving in a great shape or with a ton of confidence. The whole process of head coach Gerardo Martino has been under strict observation for a while, so the pressure is high. These types of contests could be very valuable for him since they will not have any margin for error in Qatar by sharing the group with Argentina, Poland, and Saudi Arabia.

Iraq, instead, are in a completely opposed mood because they will not be participating in the World Cup. Their path wasn’t that good in the Asian Football Confederation, even though they finished fourth. They were just three points behind UAE for a potential elimination game vs Australia towards the playoffs, but they only got one win in 10 appearances.

Mexico vs Iraq: Kick-Off Time

Mexico will clash with Iraq in a friendly game to prepare for the FIFA World Cup at Municipal de Montilivi Stadium this Wednesday, November 9.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (November 10)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (November 10)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

El Salvador: 2:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Guatemala: 2:00 PM

India: 01:30 AM (November 10)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (November 10)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Iraq: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (November 10)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 10)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (November 10)

Nicaragua: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Panama: 3:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 10)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 10)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (November 10)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Iraq: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

Iraq: Al Iraqiya Sports

México: TUDN En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7, TUDN, Blim TV

Nicaragua: TUDN

Panama: TUDN

Spain: Esport3

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, UniMás, Univision NOW

