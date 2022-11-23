Netherlands will take on Ecuador on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check out how to watch or live stream free this key game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Group A will have a battle between the leaders on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Netherlands and Ecuador both won in their opening games, so this could be definitive if there isn't a draw.

The Netherlands see themselves at the top of the standings after a 2-0 win over Senegal. However, their performance should not settle head coach Louis van Gaal taking into account how the game went. It took 84 minutes for the Dutch to score via Cody Gakpo, and then they only finished the match in the last play of it.

Ecuador had the easiest game of the schedule right in the beginning. It shouldn’t be that simple to face the hosts in the inaugural match of the tournament, although the South Americans were solid from the start and they went ahead early. In the end, they couldn’t get a better goal differential than a 2-0 over Qatar. But this will definitely be a much tougher challenge for them.

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Storylines and Head-to-Head

One storyline to follow is what happens in the other game of the group because it will take place earlier. That means this match could already decide who will be the first team in round of 16. The easiest way to view it is in case of a tie between Qatar and Senegal, which would give the winner here the automatic qualification regarding what occurs on Matchday 3.

These squads logically don’t face each other very often since they are from different continents. Although there are two international friendly games that should be pointed out. One of them was played on May 17, 2014. Jefferson Moreno gave Ecuador the lead, but Robin Van Persie scored the 1-1. On February 28, 2006, the Dutch won 1-0 thanks to a Dirk Kuyt score.

How to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador in the US

Netherlands will play against Ecuador on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Friday, November 25.

Netherlands vs Ecuador: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very uneven game. This match has the Europeans as the squad more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorites are the Netherlands at -120. The odds of a triumph by Ecuador are at +350. In case you don't think either will get a victory here, the tie is at +260.

