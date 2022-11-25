Poland will play against Saudi Arabia in what will be the second game of the Qatar 2022 group stage. Here we tell you who will be the referee of this important game.

The group where the most surprising result of this World Cup was given will be an interesting game. Saudi Arabia and Poland will meet in a duel that could define the fate of both. Find here who will be the referee of this game. Remember that in the United States you can see it through FuboTV (free trial).

The Arab team gave the big surprise in this World Cup when, against all odds, they beat the favorites Argentina showing great conviction. Of course, it will be of little use if they do not continue adding points and for this reason they will seek to at least obtain a draw that allows them to depend on themselves in the last game of the group stage.

Poland got off to a not-so-good start. Although the game against Mexico was quite even, the Poles had a penalty in favor that Lewandowski missed with which he could have won. That is why now they will go for the first victory in the tournament, to be able to depend on himself in the final Matchday against Argentina.

Referee for Saudi Arabia vs Poland

The referee for this game will be Wilton Sampaio from Brazil. Assistant Referee 1: Bruno Boschilia; Assistant Referee 2: Bruno Pires. Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega.

