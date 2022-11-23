Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo face off with Ghana in their first match of Group H in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out who will be the referee for this important game at Stadium 974, including the presence of a historic woman: Stéphanie Frappart.

Portugal vs Ghana: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group H match?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal make their long awaited debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup clashing against Ghana on Thursday, November 24 at 11 AM (ET) in Stadium 974. This is the last chance for Cristiano to win the tournament, just a few days after he announced his departure from Manchester United.

Portugal are one of the favorites to win it all with a superb roster which includes Joao Félix, Andre Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. Of course, all the attention wil be around Cristiano Ronaldo who starts a new quest to hoist the only trophy he's missing on extraordinary career.

After failing to qualify for Russia 2018, Ghana are back to play their fourth World Cup. From 1930 until 2002, the African team never appeared in the tournament. However, in four of the last five editions, they've been able to clinch a ticket. Ghana are underdogs in Group H where the favorites are Portugal and Uruguay to be in the Round of 16.

Who will be the referee for Portugal vs Ghana?

Ismail Elfath will be the referee for the game between Portugal and Ghana. Though he was born in Casablanca (Morocco), the 40-year old American found a career in the United States. Elfath graduated from the University of Texas in 2006 (mechanical engineering) and, a few years later, he decided to pursue his dream as a referee.

Since 2012, Elfath has been a constant in Major League Soccer (MLS) and became international in 2016. Ismail Elfath won Referee of the Year in the MLS twice in the last three years (2020 and 2022). He has experience in Olympic Games, FIFA Club World Cup, Gold Cup and African Cup of Nations (guest referee).

For the game between Portugal and Ghana in Group H, Kyle Atkins (United States) will be Assistant Referee 1 and Corey Parker (United States) will be Assistant Referee 2. Stéphanie Frappart (France) will be the Fourth Official. She was the first woman to be in a World Cup game in the match between Mexico and Poland.

