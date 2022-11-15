Portugal will host Nigeria at José Alvalade Stadium in their last international friendly game before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

There will be another International Friendly game this Thursday, November 16 featuring a superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo at home. That is because Portugal will take on Nigeria at José Alvalade Stadium in a match before Qatar 2022. If you are in the US, you can watch it through FuboTV (free trial).

Portugal will travel to Qatar as a contender thanks to their roster full of talented players. But they must be ready since they share group H with tough opponents such as Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana. Therefore, this match could be very important to start deciding the lineup that will open their participation in the FIFA World Cup against the Ghanaian squad on November 24.

The goal for Nigeria in this clash will be completely different for them because they weren’t able to qualify for the biggest tournament in the sport. They barely missed the cut, being eliminated by Ghana in an away goal tiebreaker after a 1-1 overall score. Although it’s going to be a good opportunity to play vs a powerful team.

Portugal lineup

Portugal, much like every national team that will be part of the FIFA World Cup, could take a cautious approach in this occasion. Though it seems like Fernando Santos may utilize his best 11, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the head coach opts to leave some starters on the bench. The most important thing is that Ronaldo appears as likely to play at least some minutes if he doesn’t start.

Portugal probable lineup: Jose Sa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Danilo Pereira, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Vitinha; Goncalo Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leao.

Nigeria lineup

For Nigeria the context doesn’t require preserving key players since they won’t have a big competition up next. Considering this could be a good trial for the future of the team, they may have more regular pieces in the lineup. Although there will be a notable absence since Napoli striker Victor Osimhen dropped from the squad after picking up an injury in his team’s win over Udinese last Saturday.

Nigeria probable lineup: Francis Uzoho; Chidozie Awaziem, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Kevin Akpoguma; Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Samuel Chukwueze, Emmanuel Dennis and Paul Onuachu.

