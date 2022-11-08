Graham Arnold named his 26-man squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup where Australia will play France in their opening match in Group D.

Australia is ready for Qatar 2022, on Tuesday head coach Graham Arnold named the 26-man roster that will be heading to Al Wakrah, Qatar to face France, Tunisia, and Denmark.

It will be the Socceroos sixth FIFA World Cup where their best finish was the round of 16 in 2006 in Germany. Australia have only won 2 World Cup matches in their 16 games, losing 10. Mitch Langerak, Trent Sainsbury, Tom Rogic and Adam Taggart are the biggest snubs.

18-year-old Garang Kuol, who is considered the future of Australian soccer, the young striker is set for a move to Newcastle United in the Premier League in January, made the team. Here is the 26-names Australia will be taking to the World Cup.

Australia’s 2022 FIFA World Cup roster

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Thomas Deng (Aibirex Niigata), Joel King (Odense Boldklub), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United)

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren)

Forwards: Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), James Maclaren (Melbourne City), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners)

There will be one MLS representative in the squad, defender Miloš Degenek of the Columbus Crew, who has played 28 games in his first season in Columbus.

Aaron Mooy of Celtic, Mathew Ryan who plays in Denmark, and Jackson Irvine who plays for St. Pauli in Germany round out the biggest names on the list.