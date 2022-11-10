There are many interesting stories behind the French squad selected by Didier Deschamps for Qatar 2022. Years before this World Cup, one of their players delivered pizzas and almost retired from soccer.

Qatar 2022 is not only about the tournament itself, but also about the stories behind each player that participates in the FIFA World Cup. In the French national team, for instance, there’s a very particular one.

Didier Deschamps has taken many by surprise by submitting a 25-man squad, when the governing body allows teams to select up to 26 players. The reigning champions, however, are not using the extra slot.

The roster is obviously headlined by the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Karim Benzema, but Deschamps also included some unexpected names on the list. Youssouf Fofana is one of them.

Youssouf Fofana: From delivering pizzas to playing in a World Cup with France

With both Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante ruled out for Qatar, Deschamps decided to get midfielder Youssouf Fofana on the plane. The 23-year-old, who has made an impression at AS Monaco, may have never imagined this situation a few years back.

As noted by Get French Football News, the young player has already been on a rollercoaster ride. When he was only 15, Fofana left Clairefontaine – the French national soccer academy – without an offer.

For two years, Fofana had to deliver pizzas for a living as he felt his dream of playing soccer was fading away. Frustrated by the lack of opportunities, Fofana decided to quit the sport at 17 to focus on studying.

It’s safe to say his career was saved by RC Strasbourg, who offered Fofana a spot when he looked ready to give up. From then on, there was no turning back. Fofana signed his first contract at 19, making his way into the starting lineup.

Eventually, his progress caught the eye of AS Monaco, who forked out €15 million for him in 2020. Two years later, Fofana earned his first call-up to the senior national team and made the World Cup roster with only two caps under his belt.

Will he end up tasting the ultimate glory in Qatar? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.