The FIFA World Cup is a once in a lifetime experience for every sports fan on the planet. In this article, you will find out spectacular records of attendance throughout tournament's history.

If there's an event to be included in a Sports Bucket List, the World Cup has to be on it. Every four years, the soccer tournament is capable of bringing together millions of fans and, for many of them, a trip to watch their National Team is the dream of a lifetime.

Towards the 2022 World Cup, these are the countries which led the ticket sales: Qatar, United States, England, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, France, Argentina, Brazil and Germany. The UAE are a very interesting case because their team didn't qualify for the tournament, but, considering the country is really close to Qatar, the fans went all-in to be there.

Also, when talking about World Cup attendance, FIFA has also revealed the most coveted matches for Qatar 2022: Argentina vs Mexico, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Brazil vs Cameroon, Brazil vs Serbia, Portugal vs Uruguay, Costa Rica vs Germany and Australia vs Denmark.

How many people attend a FIFA World Cup?

A few weeks ago, FIFA confirmed that a total of 2.45 million tickets have been sold for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. For example, the World Cup with the highest average attendance was the 1994 edition in the US (68 626) followed by Brazil in 1950 (60 773).

Which FIFA World Cup has had the highest attendance?

The FIFA World Cup with the highest total attendance was the 1994 edition played in the United States with 3 568 567 spectators. In second place is Brazil 2014 with 3 441 450 and Germany 2006 completes the Top-3 with 3 367 000.

The World Cup match with the lowest attendance in history

The game which had the lowest attendance in World Cup history was Romania against Peru in Uruguay 1930. On July 14 of that year, only 300 people showed up at Pocitos Stadium in Montevideo.

The most attended World Cup match in history

The World Cup game which holds the record for biggest attendance is the 1950 decisive match between Brazil and Uruguay at Maracana Stadium. There wasn't a 'final' on that tournament, but, that duel was the one which defined the champion in the Round Robin stage. The official attendance was 173 000 spectactors, though many people believe the real number could have been close to 200 000 in Rio de Janeiro.