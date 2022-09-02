If you live in Australia you know exactly what we are going to talk about next: you have the advantage of enjoying the big events marked on the calendar beforehand. Christmas, New Year, Olympic Games and, of course, the FIFA World Cup. How envious: for Australians, Qatar 2022 is much closer than for many other countries in the world.
So, with that strategic advantage of several hours, comes a duty that must be fulfilled before the rest of the world: prepare to enjoy every minute of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the very least, it is necessary to know when and at what time the 64 matches will be played, as well as exactly where to enjoy the broadcast.
Well, your training starts here. In the following paragraphs you will find a guide with information about the time difference between Qatar and Australia, the broadcaster right holders of the tournament and the schedules and dates of the matches. Enjoy the upcoming FIFA World Cup!
How many hours difference is there between Qatar 2022 and Australia?
The time difference between one country and the other is peculiar because Australia is ahead of the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Normally it is the other way around, and it is Qatar that is ahead of the other nations. The distance between one country and the other is 10,495 kilometers.
Standardizing Australia's time zones to three, Eastern, Western and Central Time, whatever happens in time and date of Qatar 2022 will happen several hours later for Australians, including occasions when events are taking place a day later than the tournament schedule (matches scheduled for a date that in Australia will be seen, even live, already on the following day). For example, the World Cup inauguration will occur for the Aussies on November 21.
Who is the Broadcasting right holder for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Australia?
The company Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), founded in 1978, i.e. 44 years ago, is the company that paid FIFA to earn the right to broadcast all the content that will be generated during the upcoming World Cup Qatar 2022.
This channel, with a high participation of government capital, will decide on which of its TV and radio channels will broadcast the action of Qatar 2022. It is expected that due to the nature of the event, the channels on which the 64 matches of the World Cup can be seen, free of charge and without any restriction of any kind in Australia, will be SBS and SBS Viceland.
Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage in Australia
Monday, November 21
Qatar vs Ecuador - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM
Tuesday, November 22
England vs Iran - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 21)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 21)
Senegal vs Netherlands - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM
United States vs Wales - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM
Wednesday, November 23
Denmark vs Tunisia - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 22)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 22)
Mexico vs Poland - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM
France vs Australia - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Morocco vs Croatia - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM
Thursday, November 24
Germany vs Japan - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 23)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 23)
Spain vs Costa Rica - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM
Belgium vs Canada - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Switzerland vs Cameroon - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM
Friday, November 25
Uruguay vs Korea - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 24)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 24)
Portugal vs Ghana - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM
Brazil vs Serbia - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Wales vs Iran - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM
Saturday, November 26
Qatar vs Senegal - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 25)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 25)
Netherlands vs Ecuador - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM
England vs United States - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Tunisia vs Australia - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM
Sunday, November 27
Poland vs Saudi Arabia - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 26)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 26)
France vs Denmark - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM
Argentina vs Mexico - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Japan vs Costa Rica - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM
Monday, November 28
Belgium vs Morocco - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 26)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 26)
Croatia vs Canada - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM
Spain vs Germany - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Cameroon vs Serbia - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM
Tuesday, November 29
Korea vs Ghana - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 26)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 26)
Brazil vs Switzerland - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM
Portugal vs Uruguay - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Wednesday, November 30
Netherlands vs Qatar - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
Ecuador vs Senegal - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
Wales vs England - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Iran vs United States - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Thursday, December 1
Australia vs Denmark - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
Tunisia vs France - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
Poland vs Argentina - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Friday, December 2
Croatia vs Belgium - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
Canada vs Morocco - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
Japan vs Spain - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Costa Rica vs Germany - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Saturday, December 3
Ghana vs Uruguay - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
Korea vs Portugal - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
Serbia vs Switzerland - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Cameroon vs Brazil - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Round of 16 in Australia
Sunday, December 4
A1 vs B2 - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
C1 vs D2 - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Monday, December 5
D1 vs C2 - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
B1 vs A2 - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Tuesday, December 6
E1 vs F2 - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
G1 vs H2 - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Wednesday, December 7
F1 vs E2 - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
H1 vs G2 - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Quarter Finals in Australia
Saturday, December 10
TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Sunday, December 11
TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Semifinals in Australia
Tuesday, December 13
TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Wednesday, December 14
TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM
Date, time and channel of the Third Place match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in Australia
Sunday, December 18
TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM
Date, time and channel of the Final match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in Australia
Monday, December 19
TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland
ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM