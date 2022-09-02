Australia usually has a strategic advantage and that is that it is several hours ahead of the rest of the world. Tentatively, for them, the FIFA World Cup is closer to starting. Here's how and where to watch all the Qatar 2022 games from the land of the kangaroos.

Qatar 2022: How and where to watch in Australia all the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches

If you live in Australia you know exactly what we are going to talk about next: you have the advantage of enjoying the big events marked on the calendar beforehand. Christmas, New Year, Olympic Games and, of course, the FIFA World Cup. How envious: for Australians, Qatar 2022 is much closer than for many other countries in the world.

So, with that strategic advantage of several hours, comes a duty that must be fulfilled before the rest of the world: prepare to enjoy every minute of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the very least, it is necessary to know when and at what time the 64 matches will be played, as well as exactly where to enjoy the broadcast.

Well, your training starts here. In the following paragraphs you will find a guide with information about the time difference between Qatar and Australia, the broadcaster right holders of the tournament and the schedules and dates of the matches. Enjoy the upcoming FIFA World Cup!

How many hours difference is there between Qatar 2022 and Australia?

The time difference between one country and the other is peculiar because Australia is ahead of the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Normally it is the other way around, and it is Qatar that is ahead of the other nations. The distance between one country and the other is 10,495 kilometers.

Standardizing Australia's time zones to three, Eastern, Western and Central Time, whatever happens in time and date of Qatar 2022 will happen several hours later for Australians, including occasions when events are taking place a day later than the tournament schedule (matches scheduled for a date that in Australia will be seen, even live, already on the following day). For example, the World Cup inauguration will occur for the Aussies on November 21.

Who is the Broadcasting right holder for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Australia?

The company Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), founded in 1978, i.e. 44 years ago, is the company that paid FIFA to earn the right to broadcast all the content that will be generated during the upcoming World Cup Qatar 2022.

This channel, with a high participation of government capital, will decide on which of its TV and radio channels will broadcast the action of Qatar 2022. It is expected that due to the nature of the event, the channels on which the 64 matches of the World Cup can be seen, free of charge and without any restriction of any kind in Australia, will be SBS and SBS Viceland.

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage in Australia

Monday, November 21

Qatar vs Ecuador - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM

Tuesday, November 22

England vs Iran - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 21)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 21)

Senegal vs Netherlands - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM

United States vs Wales - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 23

Denmark vs Tunisia - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 22)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 22)

Mexico vs Poland - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM

France vs Australia - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Morocco vs Croatia - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 24

Germany vs Japan - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 23)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 23)

Spain vs Costa Rica - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM

Belgium vs Canada - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Switzerland vs Cameroon - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM

Friday, November 25

Uruguay vs Korea - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 24)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 24)

Portugal vs Ghana - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM

Brazil vs Serbia - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Wales vs Iran - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 26

Qatar vs Senegal - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 25)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 25)

Netherlands vs Ecuador - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM

England vs United States - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Tunisia vs Australia - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 27

Poland vs Saudi Arabia - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 26)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 26)

France vs Denmark - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM

Argentina vs Mexico - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Japan vs Costa Rica - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM

Monday, November 28

Belgium vs Morocco - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 26)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 26)

Croatia vs Canada - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM

Spain vs Germany - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Cameroon vs Serbia - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 9:00 PM / CT: 8:30 PM/ WT: 7:00 PM

Tuesday, November 29

Korea vs Ghana - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 12:00 AM / CT: 11:30 PM (November 26)/ WT: 10:00 PM (November 26)

Brazil vs Switzerland - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 3:00 AM / CT: 2:30 AM/ WT: 1:00 AM

Portugal vs Uruguay - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Wednesday, November 30

Netherlands vs Qatar - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

Ecuador vs Senegal - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

Wales vs England - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Iran vs United States - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Thursday, December 1

Australia vs Denmark - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

Tunisia vs France - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

Poland vs Argentina - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Friday, December 2

Croatia vs Belgium - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

Canada vs Morocco - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

Japan vs Spain - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Costa Rica vs Germany - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Saturday, December 3

Ghana vs Uruguay - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

Korea vs Portugal - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

Serbia vs Switzerland - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Cameroon vs Brazil - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Round of 16 in Australia

Sunday, December 4

A1 vs B2 - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

C1 vs D2 - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Monday, December 5

D1 vs C2 - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

B1 vs A2 - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Tuesday, December 6

E1 vs F2 - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

G1 vs H2 - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Wednesday, December 7

F1 vs E2 - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

H1 vs G2 - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Quarter Finals in Australia

Saturday, December 10

TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Sunday, December 11

TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Semifinals in Mexico

Tuesday, December 13

TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Wednesday, December 14

TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 6:00 AM / CT: 5:30 AM/ WT: 4:00 AM

Date, time and channel of the Third Place match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in Mexico

Sunday, December 18

TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM

Date, time and channel of the Final match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in Mexico

Monday, December 19

TBD vs TBD - SBS, SBS Viceland

ET: 2:00 AM / CT: 1:30 AM/ WT: 12:00 AM