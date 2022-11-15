The USMNT is all set kit wise for their debut against Wales in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The time for talking is over, the USMNT is back at the FIFA World Cup and will do battle against Wales, England, and Iran. For Gregg Berhalter’s it will be a tough but not impossible test, with Wales being the critical match of the competition.

Against England the USMNT will put a favorable history against a very talented English side, the US defeated England in the 1950 World Cup 1-0 and drew them in 2010 1-1. The it will be a match against Iran, where the USMNT have bitter memories from their encounter in France 98 where the team was in the middle of a downward spiral.

US Soccer informed the public what the squad numbers will be heading into the competition, here are the USMNT squad numbers for Qatar 2022.

USMNT squad numbers for World Cup

GOALKEEPERS

1 - Matt Turner - Arsenal

12 - Ethan Horvath - Luton Town

25 - Sean Johnson - New York City FC

DEFENDERS

2 - Sergio Dest - AC Milan

3 - Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC

5 - Antonee “Jedi” Robinson - Fulham

13 - Tim Ream - Fulham

15 - Aaron Long - New York Red Bulls

18 - Shaq Moore - Nashville SC

20 - Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic

22 - DeAndre Yedlin - Inter Miami CF

26 - Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach

MIDFIELDERS

4 - Tyler Adams - Leeds United

6 - Yunus Musah - Valencia

8 - Weston McKennie - Juventus

11 - Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United

14 - Luca de la Torre - Celta de Vigo

17 - Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC

23 - Kellyn Acosta - LAFC

FORWARDS

7 - Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund

9 - Jesus Ferreira - FC Dallas

10 - Christian Pulisic - Chelsea

16 - Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC

19 - Haji Wright - Antalyaspor

21 - Tim Weah - Lille

24 - Josh Sargent - Norwich City