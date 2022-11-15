The time for talking is over, the USMNT is back at the FIFA World Cup and will do battle against Wales, England, and Iran. For Gregg Berhalter’s it will be a tough but not impossible test, with Wales being the critical match of the competition.
Against England the USMNT will put a favorable history against a very talented English side, the US defeated England in the 1950 World Cup 1-0 and drew them in 2010 1-1. The it will be a match against Iran, where the USMNT have bitter memories from their encounter in France 98 where the team was in the middle of a downward spiral.
US Soccer informed the public what the squad numbers will be heading into the competition, here are the USMNT squad numbers for Qatar 2022.
USMNT squad numbers for World Cup
GOALKEEPERS
1 - Matt Turner - Arsenal
12 - Ethan Horvath - Luton Town
25 - Sean Johnson - New York City FC
DEFENDERS
2 - Sergio Dest - AC Milan
3 - Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
5 - Antonee “Jedi” Robinson - Fulham
13 - Tim Ream - Fulham
15 - Aaron Long - New York Red Bulls
18 - Shaq Moore - Nashville SC
20 - Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic
22 - DeAndre Yedlin - Inter Miami CF
26 - Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
MIDFIELDERS
4 - Tyler Adams - Leeds United
6 - Yunus Musah - Valencia
8 - Weston McKennie - Juventus
11 - Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
14 - Luca de la Torre - Celta de Vigo
17 - Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC
23 - Kellyn Acosta - LAFC
FORWARDS
7 - Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
9 - Jesus Ferreira - FC Dallas
10 - Christian Pulisic - Chelsea
16 - Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
19 - Haji Wright - Antalyaspor
21 - Tim Weah - Lille
24 - Josh Sargent - Norwich City