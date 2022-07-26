The fortresses that will guard the secret weapons of the 32 National Teams that will qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 have been revealed: meet the Team Base Camps where Portugal, Argentina, Brazil and the rest of the teams of the tournament will stay.

Before the whistle blows, every FIFA World Cup is a jigsaw puzzle that is slowly coming together. Qatar 2022 is fast approaching and more of its details are being revealed. Now it's the turn of the Team Base Camps of the qualified National Teams.

The most precious secrets of each of the 32 teams that will compete for the glory of world soccer in Qatar 2022 will be kept in the fortresses where they will stay during their participation in the most prestigious tournament in the sport.

One of the great advantages of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is how intimate it will be, as never before has a host country of this tournament had such a compact surface, so during their participation in the event figures such as Lionel Messi of Argentina, Christian Pulisic of the USMNT or Kylian Mbappé of France will be really close.

Qatar 2022, the most compact FIFA World Cup ever

As FIFA announced in a press release, Qatar 2022 will offer absolute comfort for media, fans and players alike. Its 11,571 square kilometers will avoid the use of airplanes to travel to stadiums, Team Base Camps and training camps.

For starters, one of the traditions that will be broken at the upcoming FIFA World Cup is the usual training session held by the teams that will face each other, which used to be held at the stadium of their match. Now these practices will take place in their respective training camps.

This will not affect the travel of either the teams or the media covering Qatar 2022. And comfort will be guaranteed as 24 of the 32 Team Base Training Camps will be within a ratio of no more than 10 kilometers in and around Doha.

The Team Base Camps of of the national teams qualified for Qatar 2022

The strengths of the National Teams qualified for Qatar 2022, i.e. the Team Base Camps, consist of a playing field for the teams to train, and a space for them to stay, a hotel. Each of these two elements can have different characteristics.

Regarding the Team Base Camps Training Site, and according to FIFA, the 32 National Teams qualified for the FIFA World Cup can use one of the following 3 types: local clubs, cluster training facilities and stadium training sites.

As for the Team Base Camps Accomodation, FIFA has arranged for all qualified teams to stay in one of the following types of complexes: four or five-star hotels or villas, resorts and non-hotel accommodation, which may belong to sports academy residences or school/university housing.

The Team Base Camps farthest away from the rest in Qatar 2022

There is a group of National Teams that chose their headquarters far away from the rest. There are four specifically and they are far away from the great conglomeration of Team Base Camps. They are the National Teams of Mexico, Germany, Belgium and Saudi Arabia.

The Team Base Camps that are on the periphery of the large group concentrated in 10 kilometers

There are six National Teams that chose to have their strengths slightly more separated from the rest that will participate in Qatar 2022. Without falling into the remoteness of the four already mentioned, they are not so close to the large group of Team Base Camps that converge in 10 kilometers: Canada, Portugal, Iran, Cameroon, Denmark and England.

Team Base Camps that are closer to each other

The FIFA World Cup is about world unity and fraternity thanks to a field and a ball. The following National Teams clearly exemplify this by choosing to settle very close to each other during Qatar 2022: Korea, Turkey, Poland, Morocco, Senegal, Argentina, Spain, Netherlands, USMNT, Switzerland, Uruguay, Croatia; Qatar, Australia, Ghana, Wales, France, Japan, Serbia, Brazil, Costa Rica and Ecuador.