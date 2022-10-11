In every FIFA World Cup, Mexico is always seen as a joyful nation thanks to its fans, but now in Qatar 2022 they will have a severe restriction on them thanks to the host country's laws.

It is known that Mexico is one of the most joyful and vivid teams in every FIFA World Cup, but this could change in Qatar 2022. Now, the host country has announced a restriction for El Tri and its followers that could change their actions next November.

Mexico has a long story in the World Cups, but not every one of them have been successful. Even though they have been unable to give a joy to their fans, they are always cheering for El Tri until the last moment.

But now things could change for the next edition of this tournament. It is known that the FIFA World Cup host country has a different culture than most of the contestants, so they revealed a new restriction to Mexico and one of its most common traditions.

Qatar bans a common object Mexico fans use to celebrate

For the next FIFA World Cup, Qatar has some rules that have been not very well taken by the fans. But now, the host country has targeted Mexico and a common tradition they have in every single game.

Throughout history, El Tri fans have tried to innovate and become a very unique fandom. The Mexican wave is one of the most popular traditions they have and it has even been copied by other countries, cush as other actions they use to show in the stadiums.

Unfortunately for those Mexicans that will travel to Qatar next November, there is an specific action they must avoid: using wrestling masks. This sport is very popular in Mexico and it has been combined with soccer, using the colors of the teams in this type of gear and showing their love to the clubs through them.

But Qatar is not thrilled about the idea of having masked fans in the stadiums. The host country is trying to avoid problems and the masks could hide the identities of those who do not comply with the rules.

"They (Qatar) won't allow masks," said Alfonso Zegbe, Strategy and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Executive Director, per ESPN. "We brought some wrestling masks to ask if they could be used, but they were denied. Let's not forget that it is a complex region (Middle East)."

According to Alfonso Zegbe, it will be impossible for them to control if fans take the masks to the stadiums. If they take them out, authorities will first ask to hide this type of gear and, if they do it again, security is allowed to remove those items.