Qatar 2022 is very near and the 32 squads are already revealing their lists for the tournament. Mexico is one of those and, despite they have two stars injured, both are set to go to the next FIFA World Cup.

Mexico is always in the hunt for the fifth game at each FIFA World Cup. It is a dream that has escaped from their hands, but every four years the ilusion starts again for El Tri to finally succeed in this competition.

Unfortunately, Mexico is not living the best moment. In Concacaf, they made one of their worst Qualifiers lately by ending thirds behind United States and Canada. And now, if it wasn't enough, they just lost two stars for the FIFA World Cup, but they are hanging on to them to the very last.

Mexico will hang on to Raul Jimenez and Jesus Corona until the end

Nowadays, Raul Jimenez and Jesus Corona are seen as two of the biggest Mexican stars. El Tri used them through all the Qualifiers to advance to Qatar 2022, but unfortunately they might not play the next FIFA World Cup.

Raul Jimenez is going through a rough time at Wolverhampton. He has not recovered the level he had before the head injury and now, when it seemed like he was finally back, the striker has a groin issue that has left him out of the fields in the last four weeks.

Of course Raul Jimenez is a key piece in Gerardo Martino's squad, but there are some players behind him that could take his spot. As today, RJ9 will fight with Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martin and Santiago Gimenez to be one of the three strikers Mexico will take to Qatar 2022.

As for Jesus Corona, better known as Tecatito, the situation is similar. Sevilla's winger is recovering from an ankle injury faster than the doctors thought, but they are not rushing anything with him in order to avoid something bigger.

According to multiple reports, Gerardo Martino will wait until the last moment with Tecatito and Jimenez. They both are going to El Tri's journey through Europe, where they will play some friendlies before their first game at Qatar 2022.

There are multiple scenarios with these two playes. If both are healthy, Diego Lainez and Santiago Gimenez won't be on the final list for the FIFA World Cup. The most probable situation is that Tecatito won't be ready as his injury is worse and then Lainez will take his place.

FIFA told the 32 squads that November 14 at 7:00 PM (Qatar's local time) is the deadline to send their final 26-man list. Two days after, Mexico faces Sweden in a frienly match, so that's when everybody will know if these two players will play the World Cup.