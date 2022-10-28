With less than a month for Qatar 2022, we used the Bolavip World Cup simulator to predict how far Mexico could go in the tournament. Keep in mind that this would be a best-case scenario.

Qatar 2022 is just 23 days away from us, so it's not exactly a surprise to see everyone talking about it. The soccer community has been eagerly waiting for the FIFA World Cup, and now it's just a matter of days before we get to enjoy the highly anticipated competition.

Group C will undoubtedly be one of the groups to watch, with Argentina, Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia set to face each other. Of course, Lionel Messi and company are srong favorites to secure the top spot.

It's safe to say the best-case scenario for El Tri would be to finish second, but what if they pull off a shock? Using our World Cup Qatar 2022 simulator, we predicted how far Gerardo Martino's side could go in Qatar if they win Group C.

Predicting Mexico's Qatar 2022 journey using our World Cup Simulator

First of all, let's keep in mind that this is just a simulation in case Mexico have a great performance in Qatar. Imagine that El Tri do the unexpected and conclude the group stage as leaders of Group C, this is how their journey would continue.

In the event France break the 'curse of the champion' and finish atop their group, Denmark might set up a meeting with Mexico by securing second place. It wouldn't be easy, but El Tri could win this one.

An even bigger challenge would be next, if Netherlands win their group and later beat the USMNT. One may think Mexico's trip would be over here, but we shouldn't rule them out. If Martino's men manages to hold the Dutch side, a penalty shootout could end up giving Mexico the edge.

This would see El Tri make a shocking run to the semifinals, though things might get more complicated here. Brazil have serious aspirations, and if they make all the way to this stage, they'd probably get the job done to be in the final.

So, the best-case scenario (if we let ourselves be very optimistic) could be a third or fourth place finish for Mexico. How far do you think El Tri could go in Qatar? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of Qatar 2022.