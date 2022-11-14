Saudi Arabia are one of five AFC countries that qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, even though they are not big favorites the national team knows what it is like to play in a World Cup. Check here the 26-man roster.

Saudi Arabia's national team was born in 1951, although officially a Saudi team has been known since 1953 and it was not until 1957 that they played in an international tournament during the 2nd Pan-Arab Games in Beirut.

The first time Saudi Arabia played in a World Cup was during the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States. The best thing was that during their first big tournament they reached the Round of 16.

Saudi Arabia were present during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, they barely managed to win a game during the Group Stage. So far the best of the Saudi Arabians was during the 1994 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia’s 26-man roster to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Most of the Saudi Arabia national team come from Al-Hilal, an old and well-known soccer team in the country. Midfielder Salman Al-Faraj is the oldest player on the team at 33 years of age, more than nine Saudi Arabia players are 30 years or older.

Yasser Al-Shahrani, defender, is the most experienced player with the national team, he has 71 caps and 2 goals scored. But Salem Al-Dawsari, a midfielder, has one less cap than Yasser with 70 caps and 17 goals scored.

Pos. Player Date of birth (age) GK Mohammed Al-Owais 10 October 1991 (age 31) GK Mohammed Al Rubaie 14 August 1997 (age 25) GK Nawaf Al-Aqidi 10 May 2000 (age 22) DF Yasser Al-Shahrani 25 May 1992 (age 30) DF Mohammed Al-Breik 15 September 1992 (age 30) DF Ali Al-Bulaihi 21 November 1989 (age 32) DF Sultan Al-Ghanam 6 May 1994 (age 28) DF Saud Abdulhamid 18 July 1999 (age 23) DF Abdulelah Al-Amri 15 January 1997 (age 25) DF Hassan Tambakti 9 February 1999 (age 23) DF Abdullah Madu 15 July 1993 (age 29) MF Salem Al-Dawsari 19 August 1991 (age 31) MF Salman Al-Faraj 1 August 1989 (age 33) MF Nawaf Al-Abed 26 January 1990 (age 32) MF Abdullah Otayf 3 August 1992 (age 30) MF Hattan Bahebri 16 July 1992 (age 30) MF Mohamed Kanno 22 September 1994 (age 28) MF Abdulellah Al-Malki 11 October 1994 (age 28) MF Sami Al-Najei 7 February 1997 (age 25) MF Ali Al-Hassan 4 March 1997 (age 25) MF Nasser Al-Dawsari 19 December 1998 (age 23) MF Riyadh Sharahili 28 April 1993 (age 29) MF Abdulrahman Al-Aboud 1 June 1995 (age 27) FW Firas Al-Buraikan 14 May 2000 (age 22) FW Saleh Al-Shehri 1 November 1993 (age 29) FW Haitham Asiri 25 March 2001 (age 21)

Haitham Asiri is the youngest player of the Saudi Arabia national team, he was born on March 25, 2001, Asiri has 7 caps with the national team and only one goal. The eassiest way to check Saudi Arabia future in this tournament is with the World Cup 2022 bracket predictor.