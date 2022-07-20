With the official lodging options in Qatar for those attending the upcoming FIFA World Cup becoming too crowded, an attractive lodging option appears on the horizon: the first soccer-themed hotel in Dubai. Learn more about the amenities offered by this choice.

Qatar 2022: The soccer-themed hotel in Dubai as an option to stay during the FIFA World Cup

Soccer fever is slowly starting to invade the whole world. Every four years this happens thanks to the most prestigious tournament of this sport, the FIFA World Cup. With Qatar 2022 looming on our horizon, there are issues to be resolved to ensure that the tournament will be fully enjoyed.

One of them is the issue of accommodation. Those lucky enough to get their hands on one of the 2 million tickets on sale for Qatar 2022 must make sure they will have a comfortable place to rest after hours of soccer fervor.

So, with many of the official accommodation options for the upcoming FIFA World Cup already saturated, options have emerged that guarantee that many fans will have a great experience when attending Qatar 2022. Discover one of them in the following lines of this story.

Dubai surprises with first soccer-themed hotel for Qatar 2022

Global hotel chain NH announced in May 2021 its debut in the Middle East market. It aimed to do so with the construction of an exclusive hotel with a capacity of 533 rooms located on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, one of the main cities of the United Arab Emirates.

The NH Dubai The Palm hotel is planned to open in November 2022, just before the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. And that is why its presentation to the world could not be otherwise: it will be the first soccer-themed hotel in the region with a series of services designed for all those soccer fans who will be attending Qatar 2022.

The services offered by the soccer-themed hotel in Dubai for those attending the World Cup

The first natural question and concern is, how can a hotel be designed for fans attending Qatar 2022 when it is located in Dubai? This is the great differential offered by the NH Dubai The Palm. A first class accommodation option, available and offering the possibility to move smoothly and efficiently to the host country of the FIFA World Cup.

It is worth noting that Dubai is only 1 hour and 15 minutes by plane from Hamad International Airport, Qatar's gateway to the world. Similarly, by car, the distance is 6 hours, nothing that with planning and discipline cannot be overcome.

The great advantage is that the soccer-themed hotel in Dubai is offering the possibility of purchasing packages where accommodation and round-trip transportation from Dubai to Qatar on match days are covered. Including return trips hotel-airport and airport-stadium. Tickets to Qatar 2022 matches are not included.

The price of staying at the soccer-themed hotel in Dubai when attending Qatar 2022

Through the Dubai tourism agency Expat Sport you can purchase different packages to stay in Dubai and have transportation to Qatar on match days at the FIFA World Cup. There are three options: package for 4, 8 and 12 nights, all in a single or double room, buffet breakfast. Prices are per person.

4 night package (1 return flight to Qatar): $1,290 + Taxes

8 night package (2 return flights to Qatar): $2,580 + Taxes

12 night package (3 return flights to Qatar): $3,870 + Taxes

The amenities at NH Dubai The Palm, the hotel to enjoy the FIFA World Cup

Those who choose to purchase the accommodation packages offered at the soccer-themed Dubai hotel will enjoy amenities such as spacious rooms with coffee and tea making facilities, an infinity pool on the roof, a modern lounge, gym, an all-day dining restaurant and a sports bar.