One of the great opportunities to attend an edition of the FIFA World Cup is to enjoy the gastronomy of the host country. With Qatar 2022 fast approaching, these are the most delicious local dishes you should try.

A FIFA World Cup transcends barriers of time, space and even culture. It is an opportunity not only to recreate at a leisure level, but to open oneself to enjoy an event that provides chances to enrapture the senses, such as taste, for example. What will Qatar 2022 hold in store?

And while everyone's focus will be on what happens on the fields of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, there will be plenty of time to enjoy the many moments when the ball stops rolling. For 27 days there will be a lot of soccer action, but also with opportunities to delve into Qatari culture.

From November 21 to December 18, the Middle East will have the opportunity to conquer the world with its hospitality, technological innovation, but also with its culture. Much of it lies in the way its people have been nurtured for centuries. That is why in the following lines of this story we will introduce you to the dishes you must try if you attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Gastronomy in Qatar 2022: a game you have to play and win

The cuisine of the host country of the upocoming FIFA World Cup is based on Arabian tradition. Of course, there are ingredients that, because they are easily found in the region, are typical of the region. For starters, seafood and dates are the most commonly eaten foods in Qatar. Also lamb and chicken due to the Muslim heritage.

Then, of course, much of the magic of the typical dishes that you can taste if you attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup, lies in the use of spices. So, it is important to be forewarned that much of the food you will eat in Qatar will be seasoned with black pepper, coriander seeds, cinnamon sticks, cloves, dried ginger, whole cardamom, dried red chili bell pepper and turmeric sticks.

According to Visitqatar.com, the host country of the next FIFA World Cup is one of the regions in the Arab world, and probably the whole world, where sugar, tea and fruit are most consumed. This contrasts with the image that may be generated by the fact that Qatari cuisine is mostly salty. So prepare your palate, because these are the typical dishes you must try if you attend Qatar 2022.

Majboos

It is practically impossible for you not to try this dish, as it is sold in almost any restaurant in Qatar 2022. It consists of a protein that can be chicken, lamb, camel, shrimp or fish, which rests on a bed of rice seasoned with various spices, simmered, and accompanied by salad and tomato sauce.

Saloona

If you make local friends, you would surely eat this at their house if you are invited. It is a typical, familiar dish. It is a broth or soup made from eggplant, tomato, carrots and potatoes, spicy, which can be accompanied with a portion of beef, lamb or fish. It is eaten with bread, which is usually dipped in the broth.

Madrouba

With this dish you will remember your time as a baby, because it is a spicy porridge with chicken as the main ingredient, accompanied by rice. The porridge is seasoned with spices such as turmeric, cumin, cardamom, ginger, cloves, cinnamon, garlic and black pepper.

Harees

A dish that is nutritionally well balanced thanks to the fact that it is made from shredded wheat, which provides a good amount of carbohydrates, mixed with chicken meat, spices such as cinnamon, cumin, coriander, pepper, salt and some olive oil. It is traditionally eaten during Ramadan, but many restaurants serve it at all times.

Hamour

Dish made from fish, one of the reef cod type, which can be grilled, fried or stewed. It is accompanied by a bed of slow-cooked rice and spices that give it a unique flavor and aroma. It can also be consumed in its fast-food mode, which is presented in the form of strips accompanied by french fries.

Shakrieh sauce

When in the past there was an economic crisis, Qatari families survived thanks to their ingenuity, which led them to make the most of their resources. Since they almost always had a milk-producing animal, they took advantage of this product to prepare various dishes. One of them is this sauce, which they used in yogurt form, with onion, spices and accompanied by rice. Meat was the ideal complement if it was available.

Luqaimat

Finally a dessert. It is a fried dough that is bathed in sugar syrup, which gives it a unique texture: crunchy on the outside and very soft on the inside. It is also sweetened with spices such as cardamom and saffron.

Lavan

From the aforementioned recipe of Shakrieh sauce, derives this sweet dairy sauce that can be made with sheep, cow, goat or camel milk. It is thick and intensely flavored and is usually accompanied by beaten dates and spices such as cardamom and saffron.

Esh Esaraya

A delicious cake whose star ingredients are cheese and cream. It is accompanied by caramelized sugar, lemon, cinnamon and vanilla. The milk can be substituted by whipped cream. It is typically decorated with caramel lines.

Typical beverages

To accompany many of the delicious dishes mentioned above, you should drink a typical Qatari beverage. Such is the case of Karak tea, simmered with spices such as cardamom and saffron, sweetened with sugar and evaporated milk. Or the classic Arabian coffee, made from dark roasted coffee beans, with cardamom and dates.