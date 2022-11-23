The Orlando City DP was on the outs on the Uruguayan national team, which changed near the end of the season and ‘the crow’ snuck onto the squad.

When Facundo Torres made his big move toMajor League Soccer and Orlando City, he had his goals clear, provide for his family, stay on the national team, and make a leap to Europe. Well so far so good for Torres who was snubbed as MLS newcomer of the year.

Torres had played 10 times for Uruguay in 2021 before his big move to Orlando City, once in MLS it took some time for the Uruguayan to find his footing often showing glimpses of his talent. At that moment that transition cost him his spot on the national team.

All that changed near the end of the season where Torres finished with 13 goals in 40 games across all competitions for Orlando City, none bigger than his two-goal performance in the US Open Cup final that gave the club its first major title. Diego Alonso had his eye on the youngster and included him in Uruguay’s final 26-man roster.

What chances does Facundo Torres have to get minutes at the World Cup?

Facundo Torres will most likely be an emergency player for La Celeste in the World Cup with Nicolás de la Cruz or Edinson Cavani, depending on the circumstances, being the first options off the bench. Nonetheless, Torres could still have a chance to play if there is fatigue or yellow card accumulation.

Entering the World Cup, the Uruguayan press was very aware of his play in MLS and fans in the country were thrilled to have him on the squad. Torres is the subject of major transfer rumors as it has been reported both in the States and Uruguay that he has interest from Arsenal of the Premier League.

