The USMNT will be in Group B with England, Wales, and Iran, Gregg Berhalter’s side will be looking to make a major splash at the World Cup.

The time for the talking is over, gone are all the jabs at Gregg Berhalter, his selections, and the up and down run in qualifying. In is the enthusiasm that the best collection of USMNT players ever could make a real splash at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The USMNT will play during hours that will be accessible to a large audience in the United States, none bigger than their Black Friday match against England. The last World Cups have been viewed by a massive audience in the United States as soccer continues to grow as a national sport stateside.

Below are all the times and dates of the USMNT’s group stage matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The FIFA World Cup can be viewed on Fubo.Tv.

USMNT FIFA World Cup schedule

All times are EST time in the United States.

21 November: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium: USA-Wales 02:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT - On FOX

25 November: Al Bayt Stadium: England-USA 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT - On FOX

29 November: Al Thumama Stadium: Iran-USA 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT - On Fox

If the United States were to progress in the tournament, they would play either the first place or second place team of Group A.

