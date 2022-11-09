USMNT finally revealed its 26-man list for the FIFA World Cup. The names included will have a tough mission in a Group B that includes England, Wales and Iran, looking forward to earn a spot in the Round of 16.

USMNT's Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Roster:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal), Sean Johnson (New York City FC).

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic FC), Aaron Long (NY Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham FC), Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunnus Musah (Valencia), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta de Vigo), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC).

Forwards: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Weah (Lille), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor).

