Qatar 2022 is looming around and the United States Men's National Team can't wait for it. Ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup, each USMNT player got a motivational message from Ted Lasso.

Qatar 2022 will be a very special moment in United States' soccer. After failing to qualify for Russia 2018, the USMNT will make a long-awaited appearance in a FIFA World Cup again. Therefore, the popular AppleTV series "Ted Lasso" had a creative idea to inspire Gregg Berhalter's 26-man squad.

The Stars and Stripes will make their debut in Qatar on Monday, Nov. 21, when they take on Wales at 2:00 PM (ET). Three days later, they'll face England before closing the group stage against Iran on Nov. 29.

Needless to say, Group B is expected to be a huge test for the USMNT. Shortly after the roster announcement, each player that traveled to Qatar received a motivational message from the beloved, ficticious coach Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso sends motivational message to all 26 USMNT players that will play in Qatar 2022

In a great marketing move that also helps to inspire the national team ahead of the World Cup, each member of the USMNT received a personalized message from "Ted Lasso" on billboards in their hometowns.

The USMNT posted some of the billboards on social media, inviting users to share the rest of them spread around the country. Each motivational message resembles the iconic yellow poster board and blue marker used by the character.

USMNT's 26-man roster for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal), Sean Johnson (New York City FC).

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic FC), Aaron Long (NY Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham FC), Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunnus Musah (Valencia), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta de Vigo), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC).

Forwards: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Weah (Lille), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor).

How far do you think the United States will go in Qatar? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.