Canada are one of the three North American teams that will play in the 2022 World Cup, they are not big favorites, but they were lethal during the qualifiers.

Canada will debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playing Belgium on November 23 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. That will be the Match 9 of the World Cup, and the second Group F game.

The Canadians haven't played in a World Cup since 1986, so playing in Qatar is something very special for Canada not only as a national team but as a nation.

This will be the second World Cup for Canada, during their first time in this big event they lost three games and were eliminated in the Group Stage.

What are Canada’s odds to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Canada's national team are strong, they were lethal during the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers but they have big odds at 251 that will pay $25100 bucks for a $100 bet. Canada's odds are a sign that they will be underdogs in the 2022 World Cup.

Canada should not only play Belgium, but they should also play Croatia right after the Belgium game. Two games against two big favorites, they must win or tie one of those two games.

Alphonso Davies is one of the key Canadian players, he plays in Germany for Bayern Munich, Davies is the second youngest forward from Canada at 22 years old. There is a World Cup 2022 bracket predictor that will show up Canada future in the World Cup.