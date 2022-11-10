Portugal arrive to the FIFA World Cup as one of the candidates to take the crown. Something that helps is having Cristiano Ronaldo in the team among other stars. Check out what the odds for a Portuguese title in Qatar 2022 are.

The FIFA World Cup will have a lot of superstars competing for the title. However, very few should be put at Cristiano Ronaldo’s level. He hasn’t had a very good season so far in Manchester United, but he will be looking forward to turning that around. Portugal look like favorites in Qatar 2022 because of all the talent they have.

They will be in the tournament, but their path was not an easy one. On the contrary, it was a journey full of drama that almost costed them their right to be in the FIFA World Cup. So much so that they couldn’t make it to the main event directly.

Portugal finished in the second place of the standings in group A after an unexpected home loss to Serbia on their last game. That meant they needed to go through the playoffs to claim their spot, which they did by beating Turkey and North Macedonia on their way. Read along to find out what are the odds of them winning the tournament.

How much would a Portuguese title in Qatar 2022 pay?

The Portuguese team is filled with stars in every position. Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva are just a few names. Although that doesn’t necessarily translate into immediate contention. This time they will share group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea, so their trip in the World Cup won’t be easy.

That may be a reason why the oddsmakers barely put them as a top 10 candidate. According to BetMGM, Portugal are eighth at +1400. They are very far from the leader of the list Brazil, who are the favorites to win in Qatar 2022 at +400. The countries that round up the podium are Argentina at +500 and France at +600.

