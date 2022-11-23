The World Cup 2022 in Qatar has started with several surprises and some impressive wins by candidates such as France, England and Spain. Here, check out which team has scored the most goals in a World Cup game.

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar has started with several surprises. Big teams such as Argentina and Germany lost their opening matches, while other candidates have begun their journeys with impressive wins such as England, France and, of course, Spain.

While The Three Lions thrashed Iran 6-1, France also had a great start with a 4-1 victory over Australia. However, Spain’s 7-0 against Costa Rica might be the biggest victory we will see in this World Cup, and in a long time.

It’s been a while since matches with several goals were the norm in the World Cup, and many fans wonder which team has scored the most goals in only one match. Here, check out the answer. And if you want to check all the possible results in Qatar 2022, try our World Cup 2022 simulator.

World Cup: The highest number of goals scored by one side in one game

The record of most goals scored by one side in a one World Cup game belongs to Hungary, who crushed El Salvador in 1982 with a 10-1 score. Other victories in the tournament by nine goals were (also) Hungary to South Korea (9-0) in 1954, and Yugoslavia against Zaire (also 9-0) in 1974.

According to MisterChip, when we talk about the biggest wins in the opening match, besides the two mentioned above of Hungary, we can remember: Sweden to Cuba (8-0) in 1938, Uruguay to Bolivia (8-0) in 1950, Germany to Saudi Arabia (8-0) in 2002 and Spain to Costa Rica (7-0) in 2022.

According to MisterChip, when we talk about the biggest wins in the opening match, besides the two mentioned above of Hungary, we can remember: Sweden to Cuba (8-0) in 1938, Uruguay to Bolivia (8-0) in 1950, Germany to Saudi Arabia (8-0) in 2002 and Spain to Costa Rica (7-0) in 2022.

However, when we talk about most goals in a single match from both teams, the record belongs to the 1954 World Cup, in which Austria beat Switzerland 7-5 (12 goals in total).