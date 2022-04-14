One of the 3 places still available for Qatar 2022 is allocated to UEFA. For specific reasons, the games that would define the last representative of Europe in the upcoming World Cup had to be postponed, however, there is already a date to know who among Ukraine, Scotland and Wales will qualify to Qatar.

Qatar 2022 is impatiently awaiting the 3 teams that are missing to complete the 32 National Teams that from November 21 to December 18 will fight for the glory of world soccer. Of the remaining matches, there was one, the last of the European Qualifiers Playoffs, for which there was no certainty as to when it would take place, but FIFA has put an end to that wait. The date has been set.

The last of the 13 places for Europe in the upcoming FIFA World Cup will be decided between Wales and the winner of the match between Scotland and Ukraine. These three teams all have World Cup experience, but they have not qualified for this prestigious tournament for several editions, so they will not want to miss the opportunity to do so.

Ukraine has only played in one World Cup in its history, Germany 2006, where they reached the Quarter Finals with the legendary Andriy Shevchenko. Scotland has been in 8 editions of this tournament, but has never been able to advance from the group stage. Wales, on the other hand, only played in Sweden 1958 where they were eliminated in the Quarter Finals.

The road of the European ticket to Qatar 2022

The European Qualifiers Playoffs consist of two rounds, in which 12 teams are divided into 6 brackets that mark each team's first matchup. Once this phase is over, the winners are placed in another bracket to face each other in a decisive match. All games are ruled by the knockout system.

The only key still to be played is the one involving Scotland and Ukraine on the one hand, and Wales on the other. Due to the unfortunate conflict in Ukraine, their match against the Scotish had to be postponed. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale and company defeated Austria to advance to the decisive match for a ticket to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, where they await the winner of the match between Scotland and Ukraine.

After reaching a consensus with UEFA, FIFA announced the dates for the matches that will define the last European country to play in Qatar 2022. The winner of the last European ticket for the upcoming FIFA World Cup will be located at the World Cup group B with England, Iran, and the USMNT.

-Scotland vs Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1 (Venue and time TBD)

-Wales vs Scotland / Ukraine, Sunday June 5 (Venue and time TBD)