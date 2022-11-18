The FIFA World Cupis here, all eyes are now on Qatar as they host the world in the most important sporting event on the planet. Argentina, Brazil, and France are early favorites with dark horses like Uruguay and England also looking to make history.
Players from all over the world and leagues like the Premier League, MLS, Serie A, LaLiga, and Bundesliga will be highlighted during the tournament. So which club has the most players in the tournament?
That question we answer below with the list of the top 8 clubs with the most player representations at the FIFA World Cup.
Clubs with most player representations in Qatar 2022
Bayern Munich - 17
Cameroon: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Canada: Alphonso Davies
Croatia: Josip Stanisic
France: Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano
Germany: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané
Morocco: Noussair Mazraoui
Netherlands: Matthijs de Ligt; Senegal: Sadio Mané
Barcelona - 17
Brazil: Raphinha
Denmark: Andreas Christensen
France: Jules Koundé, Ousmane Dembélé
Germany: Marc-André ter Stegen
Netherlands: Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay
Poland: Robert Lewandowski
Spain: Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Eric García, Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Balde
Uruguay: Ronald Araújo
Manchester City – 16
Argentina: Julián Álvarez
Belgium: Kevin de Bruyne
Brazil: Ederson
England: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Kyle Walker
Germany: Ilkay Güngodan
Netherlands: Nathan Aké
Portugal: Bernardo Silva, João Cancelo, Ruben Dias
Spain: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri
Switzerland: Manuel Akanji
Al Sadd – 15
Ghana: André Ayew
Republic of Korea: Jung Woo-young
Qatar: Akram Afif, Ali Assadalla, Meshaal Barsham, Salem al-Hajri, Abdelkarim Hassan, Hassan al-Haydos, Boualem Khoukhi, Mosaab Khidir, Mostafa Meshaal, Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Saad Al-Sheeb, Mohammed Waad
Manchester United – 14
Argentina: Lisandro Martínez
Brazil: Antony, Casemiro, Fred
Denmark: Christian Eriksen
England: Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw
France: Raphaël Varane
Netherlands: Tyrell Malacia
Portugal: Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo
Uruguay: Facundo Pellistri
Real Madrid – 13
Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard
Brazil: Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
Croatia: Luka Modric
France: Karim Benzema, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni
Germany: Antonio Rüdiger
Spain: Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal
Uruguay: Fede Valverde
Chelsea - 12
England: Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling
Senegal: Eduoard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly
United States: Christian Pulisic
Spain: Cesar Azpilicueta
Germany: Kai Havertz
Morocco: Hakim Ziyech
Croatia: Mateo Kovacic
Brazil: Thiago Silva
Switzerland: Denis Zakaria
Al Hilal – 12
Saudi Arabia: Saud Abdulhamid, Ali al-Bulaihi, Mohammed al-Breik, Salem al-Dawsari, Nasser al-Dawsari, Salman al-Faraj, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulellah al-Malki, Abdullah Otayf, Mohammed al-Owais, Yasser al-Shahrani, Saleh al-Shehri