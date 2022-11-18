The FIFA World Cup is set to start on Sunday with Qatar - Ecuador. Which soccer clubs have the most player representations at the FIFA World Cup? Find out.

Qatar 2022: Which clubs have the most players at the FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cupis here, all eyes are now on Qatar as they host the world in the most important sporting event on the planet. Argentina, Brazil, and France are early favorites with dark horses like Uruguay and England also looking to make history.

Players from all over the world and leagues like the Premier League, MLS, Serie A, LaLiga, and Bundesliga will be highlighted during the tournament. So which club has the most players in the tournament?

That question we answer below with the list of the top 8 clubs with the most player representations at the FIFA World Cup.

Clubs with most player representations in Qatar 2022

Bayern Munich - 17

Cameroon: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Canada: Alphonso Davies

Croatia: Josip Stanisic

France: Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano

Germany: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané

Morocco: Noussair Mazraoui

Netherlands: Matthijs de Ligt; Senegal: Sadio Mané

Barcelona - 17

Brazil: Raphinha

Denmark: Andreas Christensen

France: Jules Koundé, Ousmane Dembélé

Germany: Marc-André ter Stegen

Netherlands: Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay

Poland: Robert Lewandowski

Spain: Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Eric García, Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Balde

Uruguay: Ronald Araújo

Manchester City – 16

Argentina: Julián Álvarez

Belgium: Kevin de Bruyne

Brazil: Ederson

England: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Germany: Ilkay Güngodan

Netherlands: Nathan Aké

Portugal: Bernardo Silva, João Cancelo, Ruben Dias

Spain: Aymeric Laporte, Rodri

Switzerland: Manuel Akanji

Al Sadd – 15

Ghana: André Ayew

Republic of Korea: Jung Woo-young

Qatar: Akram Afif, Ali Assadalla, Meshaal Barsham, Salem al-Hajri, Abdelkarim Hassan, Hassan al-Haydos, Boualem Khoukhi, Mosaab Khidir, Mostafa Meshaal, Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Saad Al-Sheeb, Mohammed Waad

Manchester United – 14

Argentina: Lisandro Martínez

Brazil: Antony, Casemiro, Fred

Denmark: Christian Eriksen

England: Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw

France: Raphaël Varane

Netherlands: Tyrell Malacia

Portugal: Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo

Uruguay: Facundo Pellistri

Real Madrid – 13

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Brazil: Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

Croatia: Luka Modric

France: Karim Benzema, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni

Germany: Antonio Rüdiger

Spain: Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal

Uruguay: Fede Valverde

Chelsea - 12

England: Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling

Senegal: Eduoard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly

United States: Christian Pulisic

Spain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Germany: Kai Havertz

Morocco: Hakim Ziyech

Croatia: Mateo Kovacic

Brazil: Thiago Silva

Switzerland: Denis Zakaria

Al Hilal – 12

Saudi Arabia: Saud Abdulhamid, Ali al-Bulaihi, Mohammed al-Breik, Salem al-Dawsari, Nasser al-Dawsari, Salman al-Faraj, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulellah al-Malki, Abdullah Otayf, Mohammed al-Owais, Yasser al-Shahrani, Saleh al-Shehri