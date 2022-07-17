One of the top candidates to win the FIFA World Cup almost every edition is Brazil. The Canarinha will try to get another Jules Rimmet trophy in their showcase at Qatar 2022, presenting one of the most dominant and fierce starting XI that should have no problem to advance beyond the group stage.

Brazil is, undoubtedly, one of the most attractive national teams to follow in each FIFA World Cup. The five-time champions of this tournament will arrive to Qatar 2022 as a very solid, well structured and dominant squads, presenting a starting XI that has superstars in every line and should be a strong candidate to win this edition.

The history backs up Brazil in every FIFA World Cup. They are the nation with the most titles and the ones that have participated in more editions of this competition with 21. Yes, they have not missed a single one of these tournaments and they are always a tough team to leave in the group stage, so it is impossible to not considered them as a clear favorite every four years.

In spite of not winning the Copa America 2021, the CONMEBOL Qualifiers were almost perfect for them. In 17 matches played, Brazil won 14 and only divided points in three duels. They did not lose a single game and were, by far, the best team offensive and defensive terms with 40 goals in their favor and only five allowed.

Which is the best starting XI of Brazil for the FIFA World Cup?

4-3-3 Formation

Goalkeeper

It would be hard to not see Alisson Becker as Brazil's starting goalkeeper at Qatar 2022. With him on the pitch, the Canarinha only allowed five goals during the Qualifiers. Ederson, from Manchester City, will be behind him in case of an emergency, but the one from Liverpool is probably the best option nowadays.

Defenders

Brazil's defenders are top-class players. Alex Telles and Dani Alves could be appearing on each side, but the real controversy is with the center-backs. Nowdays, Marquinhos and Militao are living a great moment, but the experience of Thiago Silva could change things up.

Midfielders

As for the midfield, the name of Casemiro always comes up as the best one in this line. In a three-man formation, the one from Real Madrid should be joined by Lucas Paqueta and Fred, as they were the most used by Tite, Brazil's coach, during the Qualifiers. Behind them, Bruno Guimaraes and Fabinho await for an opportunity to have some minutes during the World Cup.

Forwards

Neymar's last dance with Brazil will be at Qatar 2022. The PSG forward has established that this will be his last World Cup, so we will probably see a huge display of game by him in this edition. In spite of that, there are some doubts with the starting forwards. He is a natural left-winger, but Vinicius also and the one from Real Madrid is in a top level. It is probable that Ney would play in the center alongside Vini and Raphinha on the right side, but it is one of the toughest decisions for Tite to take.