Spain is one of the most thrilling and attractive squads for the next FIFA World Cup. La Roja will try to get its second title of the tournament in Qatar 2022, with one of the youngest and best starting XI of the competition.

This FIFA World Cup will be special due to several topics. It will be the first time that the tournament needs to be rescheduled because of the weather to a more pleasant season for the players. The technology will also grab everyone's attention and, of course, the games are going to thrill all the soccer fans around the Earth.

As for the teams involved, France will try to maintain its title for at least four more years, but squads like Brazil, Argentina or even Spain are seen as clear candidates to steal their throne. The Spanish side will have a combination of youth and experience, which gives them one of the best odds to win the next World Cup.

The best starting XI possible of Spain for Qatar 2022

4-3-3 Formation

Goalkeeper

The goalkeeper position will be difficult to decide for Luis Enrique, Spain's coach. David de Gea, from Manchester United, is not undergoing his best moment, but in the Erik ten Hag's era this could change within months. Despite that, Unai Simon is the favorite nowadays and the one from the Athletic Club will probably start in Qatar 2022.

Defenders

The defense will also present some difficult decisions for Luis Enrique. Jordi Alba and Dani Carvajal should start as left-back and right-back, respectively, but the real problem is in the center. Pique and Sergio Ramos are doubts as Eric Garcia and Inigo Martinez are the favorites for the coach, but the experience of the first two could help a lot to solidify the zone.

Midfielders

This will be Pedri's first Worlf Cup with only 19 years-old. Alongside the Barcelona player, Luis Enrique will probably start Koke and Sergio Busquets from Atletico de Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. The depth in this zone is huge and some big names like Marcos Llorente, Gavi or Rodri will be on the bench waiting for an opportunity to enter the pitch.

Forwards

The three up front will also be a tough choice for Luis Enrique. In the middle, Alvaro Morata is probably the best option, but Ferran Torres could also play in that position. As for the left and right wingers, Ansu Fati and Marco Asensio shuld have no problem to start in Qatar 2022 as the ones that will have the task to score and assist their partner in every single game.