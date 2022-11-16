Andres Iniesta is one of the biggest FC Barcelona players and a key player for Spain's national team. He won a World Cup with Spain in 2010. Check here why he isn't playing.

Qatar 2022: Why is Andres Iniesta not playing for Spain in the FIFA World Cup?

Spain had one of the best players in the world for several years, his name is Andres Iniesta, but he was not only a big national player, but Iniesta was also a key player for the golden era within FC Barcelona.

Iniesta is the player that every national team manager wants to have since he is capable of not only making good passes, but also radically changing things within the game like that goal he scored during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

This time Spain will not have multiple top players who were part of the national team during the 2018 Russia World Cup and among those players is Andres Iniesta.

Why is Andres Iniesta missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Andres Iniesta retired from Spain's national team after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he announced his retirement just after the game on July 1, 2018 against Russia where Spain lost in the penalty shoot-outs.

Iniesta has a total of 131 caps as Spain's national team player, being one of the four players with more than 100 caps. Andres Iniesta scored a total of 8 goals for his national team.

FC Barcelona was the place where Andres Iniesta showed all his skills, with that team he won multiple tournaments, and played in 442 games from 2002 to 2018.