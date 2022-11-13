Carlos Vela is the best Mexican player at the moment, but, he won't be at Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. Read here to find the reasons why the MLS champion is out of the National Team.

Right now, Carlos Vela is the best Mexican player in the world. Period. The 33-year old forward just fulfilled a dream by hoisting the first trophy ever in his career at the club-level. Vela was definitely the cornerstone of LAFC, in their run for the championship in the 2022 MLS Season.

After the U-17 FIFA World Cup of 2005 in Peru, in which Mexico won the title, Vela was immediately signed by Arsenal to a five-year deal. As a prospect of the Gunners, he played loaned to teams such as Salamanca, Osasuna and West Bromwich. Then, Vela's career was revamped at Real Sociedad in a magnificent tandem with Antoine Griezmann. The French star always said that Vela was one of the best players he ever saw on the field.

Now, as a superstar in the MLS, thousands of fans expected him to be with Mexico in the 2022 World Cup at Qatar. However, manager Gerardo Martino didn't include Vela in his 26-man squad and here are the important reasons why.

Why is Carlos Vela missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Carlos Vela's history is a very tricky one with Mexico's National Team. He played in the 2010 World Cup at South Africa, but, four years later, he personally opted out of Brazil 2014 amid a huge controversy with the Mexican Federation at that time. Then, on 2018, Vela shined again in Russia and was the indisputable leader of a team who beat the reigning World Champions (Germany) and almost made it to the quarterfinals.

At 33-years old, Carlos Vela is definitely on his prime. However, he's just done with the National Team for personal reasons. “It's time for the young players. They have a lot to give and prove. I had my opportunity and failed in helping Mexico to reach the objective (World Cup quarterfinals). It's time for others to try it and lead us to where we couldn't. I have a lot of respect for Tata Martino and the executives. I have no problem with them at all. I always wish them the best. When I had to express my opinion with Tata, I told him I was out. That's it. There’s nothing else to look for and I don’t regret anything”, were Vela's words to end the debate.