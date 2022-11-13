Right now, Carlos Vela is the best Mexican player in the world. Period. The 33-year old forward just fulfilled a dream by hoisting the first trophy ever in his career at the club-level. Vela was definitely the cornerstone of LAFC, in their run for the championship in the 2022 MLS Season.
After the U-17 FIFA World Cup of 2005 in Peru, in which Mexico won the title, Vela was immediately signed by Arsenal to a five-year deal. As a prospect of the Gunners, he played loaned to teams such as Salamanca, Osasuna and West Bromwich. Then, Vela's career was revamped at Real Sociedad in a magnificent tandem with Antoine Griezmann. The French star always said that Vela was one of the best players he ever saw on the field.
Now, as a superstar in the MLS, thousands of fans expected him to be with Mexico in the 2022 World Cup at Qatar. However, manager Gerardo Martino didn't include Vela in his 26-man squad and here are the important reasons why.
Why is Carlos Vela missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Carlos Vela's history is a very tricky one with Mexico's National Team. He played in the 2010 World Cup at South Africa, but, four years later, he personally opted out of Brazil 2014 amid a huge controversy with the Mexican Federation at that time. Then, on 2018, Vela shined again in Russia and was the indisputable leader of a team who beat the reigning World Champions (Germany) and almost made it to the quarterfinals.
At 33-years old, Carlos Vela is definitely on his prime. However, he's just done with the National Team for personal reasons. “It's time for the young players. They have a lot to give and prove. I had my opportunity and failed in helping Mexico to reach the objective (World Cup quarterfinals). It's time for others to try it and lead us to where we couldn't. I have a lot of respect for Tata Martino and the executives. I have no problem with them at all. I always wish them the best. When I had to express my opinion with Tata, I told him I was out. That's it. There’s nothing else to look for and I don’t regret anything”, were Vela's words to end the debate.