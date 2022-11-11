Plenty of head coaches have already submitted their roster for the FIFA World Cup. In Didier Deschamps’ case, there was one Real Madrid player not included. Check out why Ferland Mendy won’t play in Qatar 2022.

This part of the FIFA World Cup preparation has the rosters as the center piece. Who made their countries squads and who are those missing is a topic of discussion. In this case, France decided to leave Ferland Mendy out of Qatar 2022.

There are some national teams with talent to spare. Didier Deschamps’ side is definitely one of them, arriving to the big stage again as favorites. So it shouldn’t be that shocking if a high-profile player gets cut, since there are probably still good option in the list.

In their quest to repeat the title they got in Russia 2018, the head coach submitted his 25-man roster. It contains names like Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann, although the Real Madrid defender wasn’t included. Find out why Mendy will not be in Qatar 2022.

Why is Ferland Mendy missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

France are ready to defend their crown in Qatar 2022. The reigning FIFA World Cup champions were drawn in group D along with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia, but that shouldn’t be an issue for them. Though one thing that drove some attention lately were the players missing out.

Mendy is for sure one of them since he plays in the best club in the world right now like Real Madrid. For him, it was a matter of preference of Deschamps. His performances in a top team such as the Merengues would have put them in any other of the 31 remaining squads, but the head coach opted for someone else.

His main competition was Theo Hernandez, who has been playing at his best for Milan and even lead the Italian club to a Serie A title. Although Mendy won’t be the only remarkable absence considering neither Paul Pogba nor N’Golo Kante will attend the event. But in those cases, injuries were the defining factor of their cuts.

