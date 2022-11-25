Despite a solid performance against Iran, Manchester City star Jack Grealish was snubbed from England's starting XI again, this time vs. the USMNT.

Not so long ago, Jack Grealish was considered one of the most prominent prospects in British football, a rising star in the English Premier League and someone expected to have a major role for the Three Lions.

However, his move to Manchester City has taken a toll on his playing time. He's not a regular starter anymore, and Gareth Southgate also has multiple players ahead of him in the pecking order right now.

Even so, Southgate gave Grealish a chance to prove his worth in the final 30 minutes of England's 6-2 route against Iran. Notably, he paid him back by scoring the final goal in his team's impressive debut.

Qatar 2022: Why Isn't Jack Grealish Starting Vs. USA?

But even despite that, Grealish is once again snubbed from Southgate's starting XI, this time against the United States. Again, this doesn't have anything to do with health or injury concerns, as he's perfectly fit and ready to play.

Southgate has made a tactical decision to stick with the team that thrived against Iran, which seems like a logical choice considering how well they fared. Still, Grealish is expected to be one of the first subs to come in, especially if they're struggling to break through the USA's defense.