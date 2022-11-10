N'golo Kante has been one of the best midfielders in recent years. However, the Frenchman will not play the World Cup in Qatar with his country. Here we tell you the reason.

One of the main figures of Chelsea and without a doubt one of the best midfielders today. N'golo Kante was one of the stars that France would take to the World Cup to try to revalidate the title obtained in Russia 2018. However, the player will not finally be part of the team and here we explain why.

If we talk about great midfielders today, we must mention N'golo Kante. The Frenchman of Malian origin has had a truly amazing career, especially in the last six years. He started playing in lower category teams, but later moved to Leicester where he stood out in the 2015/2016 Premier League champion team.

From there he was transferred to Chelsea, and his career was on the rise, since then he has won several national and international titles with the "Blues", in addition to being a standout in the French team, with whom he won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and this year he was going to be one of the stars of the defending champions.

Why is N'golo Kante missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

French midfielder N'Golo Kante will not be able to play the next Qatar 2022 World Cup after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury, which will leave him out for four months after the operation.

