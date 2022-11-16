Thiago Alcantara will not be playing with Spain in Qatar, it is not a surprise, since his playing level is not as high as in previous years and other players are in better shape. Check here why he isn't playing.

Qatar 2022: Why is Thiago Alcantara not playing for Spain in the FIFA World Cup?

Thiago Alcantara will not play for Spain's national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, although he was one of the most anticipated players on the 26-man list in the end he was not called up by Luis Enrique.

Alcantara's career with Spain is long, since 2011 he has been one of the most influential players in the midfield, and he was one of the key players for the previous UEFA Euro and FIFA World Cup.

Among the smartest and fastest midfielders is Thiago Alcantara, today he plays for Liverpool in England where he is a key player. Previously Thiago was part of Bayern Munich.

Why is Thiago Alcantara missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Luis Enrique was not clear on the Thiago Alcantara’s situation, but it is likely that Thiago has been left out of the 26-man list to play for the national team in Qatar due to other players such as Carlos Soler, Koke and Marcos Llorente are passing through a better moment than him, also some injuries have affected Thiago's level.

Spain's midfield looks strong without Thiago Alcantara, they are likely to reach the Knockout Stage as the World Cup predictions favor them. But Alcantara and his skills will be missed.

Seven midfielders will play for Spain's national team in Qatar, including two FC Barcelona players like Busquets, Llorente and Pedri.