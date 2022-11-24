The locals Qatar will play against Senegal in what will be the second Matchday of the group stage of Qatar 2022. Here we will tell you who will be in charge of delivering justice in this game.

It will be the second game for both teams in this World Cup Qatar 2022. The locals Qatar will face the tough African team, Senegal, in a game that promises to be of enormous interest. Here we will tell you who will be in charge of delivering justice in this match. Remember that you can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The two teams come from losing their first game by identical results: 2-0. However, the feelings that remained of both are very different, since the game circumstances that occurred in both defeats were very different for both teams, and for this reason it is worth analyzing them in detail.

Qatar lost to Ecuador 2-0, but playing in a terrible way and could have lost by a greater difference. In the case of Senegal, they had several options to score goals against the favorites Netherlands, but nevertheless they could not, although they left a good feeling. Both need the victory to reach the last game with chances.

The referee for Qatar vs Senegal

The person in charge of delivering justice in this second Matchday of the group stage of Qatar 2022 will be the Spanish Antonio Mateu Lahoz. Assistant Referee 1: Pau Cebrian Devis; Assistant Referee 2: Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar. Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega.

