The race to get a spot in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup should be very close in group H. These teams are part of it, so the clash between South Korea and Ghana at Education City Stadium on Matchday 2 could be key. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

South Korea started with a game they knew it was going to be fought. That was the challenge that Uruguay presented to them on Matchday 1, but they were able to respond well. Although they didn’t end up with a victory, the 0-0 tie they got leaves the door open. Given they close out this round with Portugal, this may be their best chance for a win in the tournament.

Ghana instead began with the most complicated match in the group. Going up vs Cristiano Ronaldo is never easy, although they could at least make it even. They were 1-0 down and then they scored back, but they couldn’t rescue anything. Their 3-2 loss means they don’t have margin for error in this important clash.

South Korea vs Ghana: Date

South Korea will take on Ghana on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Monday, November 28. The game will be played at Education City Stadium.

South Korea vs Ghana: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 AM

CT: 7 AM

MT: 6 AM

PT: 5 AM

How to watch South Korea vs Ghana in the US

The game between South Korea and Ghana on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) in the US. The other options are Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, and Sling.

