Spain vs Germany: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US this Qatar 2022 World Cup game

Qatar 2022 World Cup continues with Matchday 2 of the group stage with a very attractive game between Spain and Germany in Group E. In this article you will find all the information about date, time, TV channel and how to watch or live stream the game. In the United States it will broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

Spain had the best debut possible in this World Cup with a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. In this second game, they will try to defeat Germany and leave them out of the tournament, but it surely won't be an easy task.

On the other hand is Germany. They were surprised by Japan and lost the game 2-1. This puts pressure on them as they must win against Spain if they want to stay alive in this competition.

Spain vs Germany: Date

This 2022 Qatar World Cup Group E game between Spain and Germany, to be played at Al Bayyt Stadium, is scheduled for this Sunday, November 27 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Spain vs Germany: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Spain vs Germany

Spain and Germany will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E game on Sunday, November 27 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options are: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1

