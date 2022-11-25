Spain play against Germany at Al Bayt Stadium for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Spain vs Germany: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Spain are ready to face Germany at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Al Bayt Stadium. The Spanish squad sent a strong message after a mercyless victory.

Spain are, without a doubt, the biggest favorite in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, although they won their first game against an underdog like Costa Rica, they have yet to demonstrate the same top level against another mid-favorite.

Germany suffered against Japan, that game was controlled by the Germans from the start but due to multiple defensive issues the Japanese found a way to come from behind and win the game.

Spain vs Germany: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar.

Spain vs Germany: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Spain vs Germany: Storylines

Spain sent a clear message during their 7-0 win against Costa Rica, that message was sent to other big favorites such as Brazil and the Netherlands. Spain's strategy against Costa Rica was obviously based on a high percentage of ball possession and many passes. Spain played as they did during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Germany were more aware of promoting the 'One Love' campaign during the 2022 FIFA World Cup than playing against Japan their first Group Stage game. It was unfortunate for the Germans, they were superior to the Japanese, but after the first half things changed and the Japanese attack was lethal from the midfield, Germany lost 1-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Spain vs Germany in the U.S.

Spain vs Germany: Predictions And Odds

Spain are favorites with 2.35 odds that will pay $235 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they won their first game as favorites. Germany are underdogs with 2.85 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds.

BetMGM Spain 2.35 Draw 3.60 Germany 2.85

