Uruguay and South Korea will play against each other in the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the Education City Stadium. The four-time World Champion have to prove their chances to be a contender, while the Asian team still has to prove their vale in this World Cup. Here you will find out all the information about the potential lineups for both teams of this game.

Uruguay are probably one of the best national teams in the World Cup tournament. Simply because the team managed by Diego Alonso have the perfect mixed between young talent with a lot of potential, and experienced players in a good shape and moment. Players such as Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, as well Luis Suarez, and Edison Cavani will lead this team until the end.

On the other side, South Korea could be the team that ends up as the dark horse of the group as well as the World Cup tournament. Led by their star Son Heung-Min, the Tottenham's player will play his second World Cup tournament that could be a very important one if they make a good performance.

Uruguay Lineup

Uruguay's coach Diego Alonso will make his World Cup debut game with this game. That's why Alonso doesn't want any detail left out. The starting lineup will depend on the availability of some huge players like Ronald Araujo, who is in the final stage of recovering from an injury.

Uruguay's probable starting XI: Fernando Muslera; Martín Cáceres, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Mathías Olivera; Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde.Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Nicolás de la Cruz and Luis Suárez.

South Korea Probable Lineup

South Korea haven't reported yet a problem with any player from its 26-man list for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. This means the Asian Tigers' coach Paulo Bento will have complete control of the starting lineup for this huge revelant kick-off game.

South Korea's probable starting XI: Seung Gyu Kim; Park Ji-soo, Chul Hong, Jong-kyu Yun, Kyung-won Kwon;Chang-Hoon Kwon, Woo-Young Jung, Seung-Ho Paik, Young-Gwon Kim; Min-kyu Song and Gue-sung Cho.