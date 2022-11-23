Uruguay and South Korea make their debut in Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find out who will be the referee for this important match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Uruguay vs South Korea: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group H match?

Uruguay and South Korea will clash in their opener at the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Thursday, November 24 at 8 AM (ET) in Education City Stadium. Both teams share Group H also with Portugal and Ghana, one of the toughest in the entire tournament.

Uruguay could be a very dangerous team in Qatar with a roster full of stars such as Federico Valverde, Darwin Núñez, Luis Suárez, Facundo Pellistri and Edinson Cavani. Manager Diego Alonso literally saved this team from elimination in the CONMEBOL qualifiers and now will try to give the South American squad a third world title.

South Korea will play in their tenth consecutive World Cup. That's a remarkable stat for the Asian squad. Their best participation came on 2002 when they reached the semifinals at home. Four years ago, South Korea eliminated Germany by beating them in the last game of the group stage at Russia, but couldn't get to the next round. Continue reading to find out who will be the referee for their match with Uruguay.

Who will be the referee for Uruguay vs South Korea?

Clement Turpin will be the referee for the match between Uruguay and South Korea. At 40-years old, the Frenchman is one of the best in the world. In the last years, he's been distinguished many occasions by the French Football Federation as the top referee in the nation and he has great experience at tournaments such as the World Cup and the UEFA Euro.

This year, Clement Turpin was the refereee for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. In 2021, he was in charge of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal.

For the match between Uruguay and South Korea in Group H, Nicolas Danos (France) will be Assistant Referee 1 and Cyril Gringore (France) will be Assistant Referee 2. Istvan Kovacs (Romania) will be the Fourth Official.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.