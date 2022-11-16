The Juventus forward scored an absolute stunner in Argentina's last friendly game before the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Check out Angel Di Maria's goal here.

Qatar 2022 is just a few days away from us, which is why the FIFA World Cup fever in Argentina is sky high. Lionel Scaloni's men are facing UAE in their last friendly before the tournament, and the likes of Angel Di Maria and Julian Alvarez seem to arrive in great fashion.

The Manchester City forward put La Albiceleste in front, capitalizing on a great assist by Lionel Messi. The Juventus winger later extended the lead with a perfect volley that sent the stadium wild.

Argentina make their debut in Qatar on Tuesday, November 22, against Saudi Arabia on Matchday 1 of Group C. A red-hot Di Maria looks ready for it as he smashed an absolut rocket in this friendly before scoring another goal, in which he even left the goalie behind.

Watch: Angel Di Maria's perfect volley for Argentina ahead of Qatar 2022

It took less than 30 minutes for Argentina to be comfortably in control. Eight minutes after Alvarez's opener, Di Maria sent home this amazing volley at the 25th minute.

Video (US viewers)