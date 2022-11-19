Nico Williams of Spain and Inaki Williams of Ghana were both recently called up to their respective national teams, making for an even smaller group of brothers who have not played for the same country in a World Cup. Here, find out who the first brothers to compete in the World Cup for opposing teams were.

In Qatar, multiple sets of brothers will band together to convert their sibling rivalry into a shared goal of winning the World Cup for their respective countries. Five pairs of siblings will be present this week as they pursue their childhood aspirations on a global stage when the tournament begins.

However, there are several examples of brothers in soccer who share more than just a common ancestor or bloodline. Thus, there have been very few documented cases of brothers cheering for opposing national teams or even wearing separate jerseys at the World Cup. The most recent incident involves the Williams brothers of Athletic Club.

The older one, Inaki agreed to play for Ghana back in July, and he will make his debut for the Black Stars on September 23 against Brazil. On the other hand, Nico, a winger in his early 20s, has been added to Luis Enrique's roster and is in line to make his Spain debut in the upcoming World Cup matches against Switzerland and Portugal.

Who were the first brothers to compete in the World Cup for opposing teams?

At the Ghana vs Germany matchup in Johannesburg, South Africa on June 23, 2010, Kevin-Prince Boateng of Ghana and Jerome Boateng of Germany made history as the first brothers to play for different nations in the FIFA World Cup and the first set of brothers to face against one another.

The Boateng brothers' peculiar rivalry found them on different sides of the game, with the result that their animosity against one another further grew. Ghana's Black Stars were led by Kevin-Prince in 2010, while Jerome represented Germany. The two siblings share the same Ghanaian father but were each raised by different mothers. While they spent a lot of time together as kids, they each ended up choosing to represent a separate country.

The relationship between the two has always remained strong and positive. It's worth noting that the two squads were placed in the same group in South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Thus, on June 21 of that year, they played against each other for the first time in the Group Stage with Germany taking home the three points.

Both brothers were also representing their respective countries at the World Cup in 2014, as Ghana and the Nationalelf had included both of them in their respective squads. A rematch between the two resulted in a tie score of 2-2.

