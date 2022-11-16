For the vast majority of national teams, a key player was cut from the final roster of 26. With Diego Lainez out of the picture, Mexico aren't an exception. Find out why Diego Lainez will be missing from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Gerardo Martino, manager of the Mexican national team, had previously assured the public that the final roster he would name for the 2022 FIFA World Cup would not contain many surprises. Injuries, particularly to El Tri's forwards, have been a source of drama.

Problems in the scoring department have dogged Mexico for the last 12 months, and it's unknown whether any of their top strikers will be able to return to form in time. Prior to the friendly match against Iraq on November 9 in Spain, the team revealed their preliminary World Cup squad on October 26. Finally, on November 14, the final roster of 26 players was released.

Before leaving for Qatar, El Tri trained in Girona, Spain, where they played friendlies against Iraq and Sweden. On November 22, they will face Poland in the first game of Group C. There won't be anybody as crucial as Diego Lainez to help them in their pursuit of a spot in the round of 16.

Why is Diego Lainez missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

On Monday, Mexico coach Gerardo Martino announced his roster for the 2022 World Cup, and Diego Lainez is one of the most notable players who did not make the cut. The 59-year-old manager revealed the names of the 26 players he would be calling up out of the 31 who were in Girona for the camp, confirming Lainez's absence.

Although his quality has been acknowledged before, the current Sporting Braga winger on loan from Real Betis didn't appear to be enough to sway the Mexican coach, who instead opted for Roberto Alvarado of Cruz Azul as a scoring threat. Unexpectedly, Lainez still showed up in Girona for the Mexican national team's final training session before departing for Qatar to watch the 2022 World Cup, where they will compete without him.

In recent years, the 22-year-old has been a key player for the Mexican national team. The striker left Mexican soccer, but he hasn't found the consistency he was hoping for with any of the European teams he's played for. Lainez realized upon joining Real Betis that he would have to work hard to earn a spot on the team.

After fewer chances presented themselves, the La Liga club loaned him to Sporting Braga in the hopes that he would recover his best form and develop personally and professionally. The player now seems to have been unsuccessful in his search for a suitable destination, as shown by his willingness to consider other locations. Consequently, the lack of rhythm has been costly for his call to the national team.