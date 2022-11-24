On Thursday, Uruguay will kick off their Group Stage campaign against South Korea, followed by matches against Portugal and Ghana. However, Edinson Cavani will not be playing in the starting lineup.

There have been several significant changes in the Uruguayan national team in the four years following the 2018 World Cup. Since their manager of 15 years has left, their core of young people has grown up, and the two most important personalities of the last decade are reaching the end of their careers, the group is in transition.

La Celeste had a rocky qualifying process and almost didn't make it to Qatar. But they have great expectations for the competition. The Sky Blue will be competing in Group H against Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea.

Even though this is a tough group, La Celeste have defeated all three of their opponents at previous World Cups. They eliminated Portugal in 2018 and South Korea in the round of 16 in 2010. Now, with one of Uruguay's greatest threats, Edinson Cavani, coming off the bench, the latter have an opportunity for payback.

Why is Uruguay's Edinson Cavani starting on the bench against South Korea?

Numerous soccer greats may be saying their last goodbyes during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Considering that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are ready to compete in their last big international tournaments, a lot of talk has centered on them, but Edinson Cavani has received much less attention.

The name of the current Valencia striker may be found among the top 75 goal scorers in World Cup history, which dates back to 1930. Over the course of 15 years, he was an integral member of a courageous Uruguay team that advanced to the World Cup Semi-Finals in South Africa in 2010 and won the Copa America the following year.

Even though he is getting on in years, his countrymen still look up to him as if he were a young gun and they are excited to see him play in his fourth World Cup. However, Edinson Cavani, who looks likely to make his final World Cup finals appearance, will start Thursday's opening matchday clash on the bench.

Up front, Uruguay have instead opted to rely on the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez. Coach Diego Alonso has decided to play a three-man attack by placing Facundo Pellistri on the right flank alongside the two.