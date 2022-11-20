With the news that Karim Benzema would not be able to participate for Les Bleus at the World Cup, France have lost another major player after Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante. Didier Deschamps may now choose whether or not to bring in a substitute for the Real Madrid star.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup, which begins today with the hosts taking against Ecuador, was supposed to be Karim Benzema's big break on the international scene after winning the latest edition of the Ballon d'Or award earlier in October. However, after Saturday's training session, the striker was diagnosed with a thigh injury that would need at least three weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

It didn't help that the Real Madrid striker had a preexisting knee injury when he showed up to training camp with France coach Didier Deschamps. The problem is that he participated in an inter-ranks game this weekend and now has a fresh musculoskeletal issue, ruling him out of the competition.

Randal Kolo-Muani, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Olivier Giroud are all specialized center forwards that Les Blues may rely on instead. Now that the 34-year-old won't be going to the World Cup, Milan striker Giroud has again taken over as the starter in the middle of the attack.

Who will replace Karim Benzema in France's squad list for World Cup?

Not only will the Frenchman not be participating in the World Cup, but he joins the likes of Sadio Mane, Marco Reus, Paul Pogba, and N'Golo Kante on the list of notable players who will not be in Qatar. Didier Deschamps still has the option of calling up a new player in Benzema's place, and it doesn't look too hard to find a suitable replacement, given the nation offers a wealth of alternatives.

Although three names, in particular, were widely reported in a short amount of time. According to L'Equipe, Wissam Ben Yedder of Sevilla could be in pole position to succeed the Whites' main star. Even Moussa Diaby, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen, is believed to compete against Anthony Martial and Ben Yedder for getting a call from Didier Deschamps at the eleventh hour as well.

In spite of all that, France's coach has opted not to include a replacement striker in his World Cup roster, reducing the team from 26 to 25 players. Asked by Telefoot whether he planned to bring in a successor, Deschamps simply said, "No."

The 54-year-old said why he opted not to contact anybody else: "Because I decided, simply. It's never fun, it doesn't make you smile. We had already lost Christopher [Nkunku] and everyone was very sad. This is Karim. But we have a goal and the group knows very well what awaits us with a game on Tuesday. Everything was under control, he was going one step further as was the case with [Raphael] Varane. In training, getting injured can unfortunately happen. It's never the right time."

