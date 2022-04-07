Three of the biggest names in world soccer have seen their market value drop over the past six months. The reasons why may vary but all 3 might find light at the end of the tunnel in the future.

What do Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner, and Ousmane Dembélé all have in common? They are great soccer players, what else do they have in common? This season has not gone the way they would have liked. All three have their eyes fixed on the Qatar World Cup but their club situations may need to change drastically to be ready to play in November of 2022.

Jadon Sancho may be the biggest head scratcher, after knocking it out of the park at Borussia Dortmund his big move to Manchester United has not materialized. Timo Werner has found playing time tough to come by at a Chelsea squad which has fallen apart after the financial block the club is going through.

Ousmane Dembélé has often been criticized at Barcelona and is the subject of various transfer rumors outside of the Camp Nou. Here is a look at their drop in the market and what has caused such a drop.

What has caused Jadon Sancho’s drop in the transfer market?

According to Transfermarkt Jadon Sancho’s value has dropped 20% to $88 million. Much was expected from the young English winger at Manchester United but in only 25 games the young Sancho has 3 goals and 3 assists. Sancho has started all 90 minutes in the club’s last three games and provided a goal and assist against Manchester City and Tottenham respectively.

After not being in the lineup at the start of the season, Sancho has become a regular in the side and is beginning to adapt better to the Premier League. Manchester United has been in turmoil the whole season and that has not helped matters but a new coach and a new season may be just what the doctor ordered to get Sancho on track to becoming a big world star. The potential is clearly there and only a fool would write off Sancho just yet.

The issues of Timo Werner and Ousmane Dembélé

Timo Werner is on a different path at Chelsea, he was an unused sub against Real Madrid when Chelsea desperately needed goals in their Champions League tie. His Premier League season can best be described as terrible with 1 goal in 15 games, Werner’s value has dropped 36% to around $47 million.

Werner needs out of Chelsea which is stacked at forward and will most likely go out and find a new one since the present batch have found it difficult to score goals during this season. If Chelsea is sold and the restrictions lifted the first one to look for the door should be Werner who has been a non-factor at the club and could use a change of scenery.

Ousmane Dembélé’s value may have dropped to 40% and a market value of $33 million but he has turned the corner at Barcelona. Dembélé may not be scoring but he is assisting on goals, he has 8 assists in the last 7 games. Loved by his teammates Dembélé is finishing the season strong after a tough injury plagued start.

Given his form Dembélé has the luxury of moving on a free transfer at season’s end with a lot of takers. Rumors have Bayern Munich, PSG, Juventus, Newcastle United, and Liverpool ready to sign the French international.