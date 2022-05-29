Gerard Pique has been excellent this season, but he has been plagued by multiple injuries, prompting Barcelona to look elsewhere for central defenders. As a result, Blaugrana's coach Xavi has already made contacts with his possible successor.

Barcelona are aware that Gerard Pique's 35-year-old age might have an impact on his performance. Consequently, according to Catalan publication Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana have determined that purchasing a center-back this summer is a priority.

A career-high 40 appearances for Pique as a defender concluded this season. For the Catalan giants, he has started 36 straight games, proving his status as a lock as a starter. Barca, on the other hand, are aware that the veteran's performances would inevitably decline as he ages.

As a result, he has missed several games towards the conclusion of this season due to injuries. Even though the Camp Nou outfit are pleased with Gerard Pique, the team's hierarchy understands that it's time to hunt for a new central defender.

Xavi sets eyes on Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of next season

In terms of effort and devotion, the club has no worries about Pique, but they do have concerns about whether his body can handle the rigors of top-level play for an extended period. It is because of this that Barcelona have decided to recruit a center defender this summer.

As a result, the Catalan coach Xavi is said to have spoken to Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly about a potential switch to Camp Nou this summer. There are many questions about the Senegalese's future ahead of the summer market, given that his contract with Naples expires in a little over a year.

Koulibaly would be a perfect addition to Barcelona's defensive line in the next 2022-23 season, according to Spanish newspaper Sport. Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, and Oscar Mingueza will reportedly leave to make place for Koulibaly, who is said to be keen to join the club.

As recently as last summer, Napoli were said to have valued the defender at more than €90 million, but the Serie A side are no longer in a strong position owing to the duration of his contract. However, there is a lot of competition for his signing, with Italian trio Juventus, Inter, and Roma all rumored to be interested.