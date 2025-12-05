George Pickens delivers a calm response to Richard Sherman’s harsh criticism after the Cowboys’ loss

George Pickens managed only five receptions for 37 yards during the Dallas Cowboys‘ 33-44 defeat in Detroit, marking the second time this season he has been held under forty yards in a game. This poor performance led Richard Sherman to partly blame him for the loss, suggesting he played without effort.

Sherman’s comments about Pickens were harsh: “uninterested in playing football…disengaged… disappeared… half-assed it…unacceptable,” a critique clearly based on the Cowboys WR’s poor stats in a game where he failed to score a touchdown.

Pickens’ defense was subdued but directed at Sherman. Nick Harris reported the player’s response on X: “Definitely for myself, personally, you can’t disappear … As a reporter or whatever his job holds, and he played ball, he has to understand the type of defense they played as well.”

Two-week drought for Pickens

Pickens has not scored a touchdown for the Cowboys since the Week 12 game against the Eagles, which marked the beginning of a strong winning streak that recently ended in Detroit. Even during those ‘good games,’ Pickens only contributed that single touchdown and 378 total receiving yards.

He is no longer the same Pickens who scored a total of six touchdowns in the first six games of the season. While he was expected to continue that strong streak, he currently has only 1,179 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2025 season, indicating a significant struggle to recapture his early-season form.

The Cowboys’ next games

Next week, the Cowboys will have another opportunity to move past this defeat in Detroit. They will play the Vikings at home, where they have secured most of their wins this season, and then remain at home to host the Chargers. They currently remain ‘in the hunt’ for a playoff spot, holding the 10th position in the NFC table.

