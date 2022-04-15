The FA Cup is the oldest soccer tournament in the world. 174 teams participate in the competition. Here, check out how much the champion will get.

The FA Cup is the oldest soccer tournament in the world, it was played for the first time in the 1871-72 season. The FA Cup is played by teams from the Premier League, the English Football League, and the five divisions below it. The teams that reached the 2021-2022 Fa Cup semi-finals are Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace.

On Saturday, April 16, The Citizens and The Reds will face each other at Wembley Stadium for a place in the final. While on Sunday, April 17, The Blues and The Eagles will meet at the same field for the other place. In this sense, the final is set to be played on Saturday, May 14 at Wembley Stadium.

Leicester City won the tournament in 2021 after beating Chelsea 1-0. The Foxes were crowned FA Cup winners for the first time and became the 44th team to win the competition. Besides earning a large amount of money, the winning team qualifies directly to the group stage of the Europa League.

How much is the prize money of the FA Cup?

A Premier League team that enters in the third round and goes on to win the FA Cup would net that club a total of US $4,625,000. The payments of the 2021-2022 FA Cup are the same as last season's total. In addition, the 174 teams that participate in the cup earn money. The extra preliminary round winners earn $1,470 (£1,125). The team that succeeds in becoming champion earn: $2,440,000. While the runner-up $1,220,000.

FA Cup prize money breakdown in 2022

1st Round winners: $30,000

2nd Round winners: $46,000

3rd Round winners: $111,000

4th Round winners: $122,000

5th Round winners: $244,000

Quarter-final winners: $488,000

Semi-final losers: $610,000

Semi-final winners: $1,220,000

Runner-up: $1,220,000

Champion: $2,440,000