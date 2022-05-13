The seventh e-Grand Prix of this 2022 Formula E season will take place in Berlin. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Formula E will now go to Berlin for what will be the seventh Grand Prix of this 2022 season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines.

Formula E will arrive in Berlin for what will be the next two e-Grand Prix of this 2022 season (the seventh and the eighth). The race will take place at the Berlin Tempelhof Airport. Without a doubt, it will be a race with great interest, especially due to the little difference between the first four positions of the standings.

Between the leader Stoffel Vandoorne and Robin Frijns, who is in fourth place, there is only a 10-point difference, so any of the first 4 riders in the standings could easily take the lead (or in Vandoorne's case, keep it). For his part, Edoardo Mortara in fifth place is a bit far, but with a podium place he could get quite close.

2022 Berlin E-Prix: Race Information

Date: Saturday, May 14 2022

Time: 8:30 AM (ET)

Location: Berlin Tempelhof Airport Circuit, Berlin, Germany

Live Stream: FuboTV

2022 Berlin E-Prix I: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

2022 Berlin E-Prix: Storylines

The fight for the leadership of the standings will undoubtedly be the most interesting part of this race, with the first four drivers separated by very little difference between them. a win at the Berlin e-Grand Prix could automatically put them at the top of the standings (or in Stoffel Vandoorne's case, retain first place). It can also be a good chance for other pilots to get closer, like Mortara who is fifth.

We will have to keep a close eye on Mitch Evans, who in the last three races has won two first places and one second in the last e-Grand Prix in Monaco. Also to the second of the standings, Jean-Eric Vergne, who this year was always among the best 8, but so far has not been able to finish in first place (the closest he came was at the Rome e-Grand Prix, where he finished second). Maybe this is a good time to win.

How to Watch2022 Berlin E-Prix in the U.S.

The seventh Race of this 2022 Formula E will take place this Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Tempelhof Airport Circuit, Berlin, Germany.

2022 Berlin E-Prix: Predictions and odds

At the moment the Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this race, it is certain that they will reveal them in the next few hours (almost certainly, they will be after the qualification). Likewise, choosing a favorite will not be easy, since any of the first four in the standings could win.

